"Gigantic" revolves around 17-year-old Anna Moore (Grace Gummer) and her younger brother Walt (Tony Oller), teens who live the lives of Hollywood "it" kids as the children of famous movie star couple John and Jennifer Moore. Anna and Walt have recently returned to Los Angeles after living in Australia for the past two years while their parents were shooting a movie. The series takes a fictional look at the complicated lives of children of Hollywood celebrities, giving an insider view of the glitz, glamour, and A-list parties of Tinseltown. It exposes the life behind the tabloids and gossip blogs, while exploring the difficulties of growing up with superstar parents.