Not Available

Sketch show. Featuring Ann Teak, a bossy antiques expert who thinks she knows everything about a suit of armour, the Berito Brothers with another ill-thought out routine, and local reporter Gail Force, on the case of a flea outbreak in Little Bottom. Wildlife explorer Rapids Johnson is still on the trail of the elusive giant panda, while Humphrey, the irrepressible and inquisitive wanderer, is off on a camping jaunt with Woody the dog. Also with Packed Lunch Pete, who never quite manages to eat his packed lunch and Arthur Sleep, everyone's favourite punning newsreader. There are also the Gigglekids, children from all round the country who tell Justin their favourite jokes.