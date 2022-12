Not Available

An extremely unusual and well-liked children's show starring Bill Jackson of "Clown Alley" fame. Each show was devoted to a "life lesson", like learning about responsibility, fire safety, etc. Jackson would also display his considerable artistic talents, in particular during the segment where he would go find a lump of clay named "Blob" (an actual vocal character who mostly made strange mumbling noises) and shape him into something. Written by Matlock-6