Gilded Chopsticks

Ko Tin-po (Wong Cho Lam) has tasted many delicacies since he was young. He can easily distinguish between good and bad dishes. Unfortunately, his family’s financial woes have left him and his servant Li Wei (Jack Wu) homeless. They resort to selling buns for a living. Consequently, they meet a street performer Kei Mo-suet(Joey Meng), the city’s most beautiful lady Nin Yeuk-bik (Nancy Wu) and a young chef Mai Siu-yu (Stephanie Ho). By chance, Tin-po also comes across the Fourth Imperial Prince Yin-zhen (Ben Wong), whom he instantly gets along with. Tin-po is invited to be a chef in the palace, where he encounters his greatest rival Choi Hok-ting (Bob Lam). He is unexpectedly brought into the royal succession battle started by the eighth Imperial Prince Yin-si (Louis Cheung). Tin-po turns out to be Yin-zhen's lucky star, helping Yin-zhen defeat Yin-si time and time again. However, an accidental marriage contract quickly changes his circumstances...