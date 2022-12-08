Not Available

They have dined together through two series of Supersizers and attempted to live The Good Life. Now Giles Coren and Sue Perkins take their relationship to the next level as they prepare for their very own royal wedding. The pair assume the roles of a modern prince and his princess-to-be as they agonise over every step of the wedding planning process, from choosing the dress to arguing over the vows. Along the way they don historical costumes to step back in time and draw inspiration from past royal couples, including royal-wedding veteran Henry VIII, the fast-living George, Prince of Wales and his 'mail order bride Caroline of Brunswick, and Queen Victoria's eldest son Prince 'Bertie' and the original 'people's princess' Alexandra of Denmark. In true Supersizers fashion the programme culminates with a lavish wedding banquet featuring dishes from past royal nuptials, including everything from sturgeon a la royale to the Queen Mother's favourite eggs drumkilbo. Witty, irreverent and packed with fascinating historical detail, Giles and Sue's Royal Wedding provides the ideal preparation for the big day.