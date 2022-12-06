Not Available

Gilmore Girls

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Set in a storybook Connecticut town populated with an eclectic mix of everyday folks and lovable lunatics, Gilmore Girls is a humorous multigenerational series about friendship, family and the ties that bind. Thirtysomething Lorelai Gilmore has made her share of mistakes in life, but she has been doing her best to see that her college-bound daughter - and best friend in the world - Rory, doesn't follow in her footsteps. That may be easier said than done, considering that the two share the same interests, the same intellect, the same coffee addiction and the same eyes.

Cast

Lauren GrahamLorelai Gilmore
Alexis BledelRory Gilmore
Scott PattersonLuke Danes
Melissa McCarthySookie St. James
Keiko AgenaLane Kim
Yanic TruesdaleMichel Gerard

Images

