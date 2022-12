Not Available

Gimme Gimme Octopus aka Kure Kure Takora is a tokusatsu children's comedy show from Japan. Kure Kure Takora—the main character of the show wants everything he sees and says "Kure! Kure! (I want it! I want it!)" all the time. Each episode was absurd, strange, violent, surreal, indescribable, and ran exactly 2 minutes and 41 seconds.