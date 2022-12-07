Not Available

Gin-iro no Olynssis

  • Animation
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

AD 3567. The human beings has lost their once civilization, and they are living on the desolated grounds. Although their lives are frightened by Gardener, a mysterious unmanned mobile weapon sent from the moon, strong boys and girls become Gardener hunters to earn daily bread. Furthermore, although the civilization was ruined, because of the high-tech maintenance free technologies, limited functions of cities are still working to support people’s lives. Then, a boy’s visit to a city opens the door of their destinies…

Cast

