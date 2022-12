Not Available

In a chic residential area, the contrast between Gina, the wife of the wealthy businessman Mark, and her cleaning lady Chantal, cannot be greater. Gina and her villa neighborhood girlfriends Nicky and Eve enjoy "the good life" to the full, while Chantal is in debt and has a hard time making ends meet. Behind the beautiful facades of the residential area, however, there is a secret that is not allowed to see the daylight. A secret that even the women are unaware of.