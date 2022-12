Not Available

Ginban Kaleidoscope is a series of light novels written by Rei Kaibara and illustrated by Hiro Suzuhira. A manga adaptation authored by Jun Hasegawa was serialized in Margaret from 2005 to 2006. An anime adaptation of the first arc of the novels aired on TV Tokyo from October 8, 2005 to December 24, 2005. The series won the 2nd Super Dash Novel Rookie of the Year Award Grand Prize.