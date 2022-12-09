Not Available

Ginny & Georgia

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Blue Ice Pictures

Ginny & Georgia stars newcomer Antonia Gentry as Ginny, Brianne Howey (The Passage) as Georgia and is helmed by an all-female creative team with first-time creator/executive producer Sarah Lampert, first-time showrunner/executive producer Debra J. Fisher (Alias, Criminal Minds, Being Mary Jane) and director/EP Anya Adams (GLOW, Black-ish).

Cast

Antonia GentryGinny Miller
Brianne HoweyGeorgia Miller
Mason TempleHunter
Diesel La TorracaAutsin
Jennifer RobertsonEllen
Felix MallardMarcus

