Girl Meets World

Based on ABC's hugely popular 1993-2000 sitcom, this new comedy, set in New York City, will tell the wonderfully funny, heartfelt stories that "Boy Meets World" is renowned for – only this time from a tween girl's perspective – as the curious and bright 7th grader Riley Matthews and her quick-witted friend Maya Hart embark on an unforgettable middle school experience. But their plans for a carefree year will be adjusted slightly under the watchful eyes of Riley's parents – dad Cory, who's also a faculty member (and their new History teacher), and mom Topanga, who owns a trendy afterschool hangout that specializes in pudding.