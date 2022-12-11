Girl Next Room: Midnight Fantasy

Not Available

Mimi is a young girl who doesn't sleep well because of her fears. Due to her lack of sleep, her insomnia causes her to encounter DJ Titan. He hosts the program Midnight Fantasy from three to five. And Mimi is his only listener. She listens DJ Titan to find comfort and she is waiting to listen to him every night, causing her to go to study in a daze. Until she accidentally falls asleep in class and the teacher orders her and her classmate Tan to make a report together. Now she's not sure if she's happy with DJ Titan or secretly shaken by Tan. (Source: Based on the trailer)