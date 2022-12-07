Not Available

The brand new seven-part reality series that sees eight gorgeous grid girls step behind the wheel in a high-octane competition set to determine New Zealand’s ultimate Girl Racer! Hosted by Andrew Eggelton, contestants go head-to-head in a series of motorsport challenges designed to push them to the limit; from rally driving to drifting, Formula 1 Challenge to stock car racing, learning the key skills and techniques of racing hands on, through a course of seven adrenaline-packed episodes! More accustomed to lycra than flame proof race suits, Girl Racers stars Bartercard Miss Indy 2007 Kate Hockly, pint-sized Celebrity Treasure Island contestant Carena West, Australian Chiko Chick Annette Melton, Wellington promo princess Emma Law, Miss Hawaiian Tropic 2008 Gale Chan, TV presenter Luna Rioumina, RALPH model Gemma Farrell and UK Pin Up Kelly Windsor. At the end of each episode one contestant will be sent home, until just three girls remain in the game to face-off in the grand final at Taupo Motorsport Park. The winner of the series will receive an adrenaline-filled Australian adventure holiday with a nod to motor racing thanks to Total Experience www.totalexperience.co.nz, and the honour of being the nation’s fastest Girl Racer!