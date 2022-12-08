Not Available

Girlfri3nds is a new series in which three single women of different ages, life experiences and backgrounds meet for the first time with a common goal -- to find true love. As they search for a partner, they will share their lives and emotionally support one another during the dating and decision-making process. The eight part series hosted by Emma Willis will offer an exciting twist as our singletons face a host of make or break decisions. At the end of each episode, the three girls and their ‘dates’ will decide if they wish to continue seeing each other, but the feeling has to be mutual. Will this be a match made in heaven or just another dating disaster?