Lovelorn college guy Aakash has been friend-zoned - again. Neha, who he's been pining for a while, broke up and is now with the charming Vishal. Having seen Aakash's patterns one too many times, his dad, Mohan decides that it's time to intervene. He, with Akash's mother and Ritu - Vishal's friend who has been friend-zoned by Vishal band together and decide that they're going to undertake a proper mission to set this complicated love square in order.