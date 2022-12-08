Girlfriend Confidential LA

Not Available

The LA version of Oxygen's new franchise follows four beautiful and successful best friends who help each other navigate the tumultuous waters of love, celebrity life and the entertainment industry - they are nobody's wife. At the epicenter of this beautiful, intelligent and savvy group is Eva Marcille ("America's Next Top Model"), fashion model, actor and producer. Her group of friends include: actress Denyce Lawton Tyler Perry's "House of Payne"), Nikki Chu, a dynamic interior and product designer and Kelly Marie Dunn, a talent and brand manager who has worked with A-list musicians and pop stars.