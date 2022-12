Not Available

Girls In Love, seen through the eyes of 13 year old Ellie Allard, is about the important things in life: friends, fun and kissing boys! As narrator, Ellie tells the story of the lives of herself and her best friends, Nadine and Magda, with wicked honesty and comic insight. Life through Ellie's eyes is embarrassing, desperately miserable and fantastically exciting! Based on Jacqueline Wilson's hit book, Girls in Love.