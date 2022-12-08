Girls und Panzer

Not Available

In this world, "Sensha-do", the military art of using tanks, is every bit as important to a yamato nadeshiko as flower arrangement and tea ceremony. Nishizumi Miho is a new transfer student who want nothing to do with Sensha-do. However, she is summoned before the Student Council President who forcibly enrolls her in Sensha-do, with the ultimate goal of being part of the school's team in the National Sensha-do Tournament. To make matters worse, every single member of the team is eccentric.