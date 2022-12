Not Available

The series follows the lives of Tyler Murphy, Daisy Robson, LouAnne Dubois, along with Misty Monroe and Daisy's little sister Colby. Set in the Los Angeles criminal underworld with Tyler and Daisy chasing after LouAnne Dubois, a con-artist who is on the run from Monique Jones from whom she stole money. LouAnne seduces Tyler. To make matters worse, Colby and Misty are being held hostage by Monique in order for Tyler and Daisy to finish their end of the deal.