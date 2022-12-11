Gisou no Fuufu

Not Available

45-year-old Kamon Hiro works as a librarian because she loves books. Although she is worshiped as the “aloof beauty” and “ideal female” for her beautiful, gentle smile and amiability, she actually dislikes people. Hiro has been hurt countless times, and Choji, the only guy she loved wholeheartedly in university, also fled in one night. She has become a person who no longer believes in love and has decided to live alone for life. But she ends up acting as a “fake married couple” with Choji whom she happens to meet again, for the sake of his mother, Teruno, who has been given a short time to live...