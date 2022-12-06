Not Available

Welcome to Give A Pet A Home! Each week, a team of celebrity animal lovers will devote their time to finding a new home for mistreated and abandoned creatures. Hosted by Amanda Holden and with the support of the RSPCA, the show will see our celebrity volunteers help the RSPCA staff care for, rescue and rehabilitate the animals at Newbrook Farm Animal Centre. At the heart of each show is the weekly rehoming appeal. Every week the show will feature six new animals available for adoption, each championed by a different celebrity volunteer.