Give It All

Suzuki Anne plays Etsuko Shinomura, a girl who wants to start a girl's crew team at her school. However, in order to do so she needs to find at least 4 other members. She is met with many challenges during each episode - ie. finding enough members, bearing the weight of being captain, going through training, and experiencing some setbacks. However, with the help of her coach, childhood friend (Nishikido Ryo), and the rest of the boy's rowing team, she and the rest of her team are able to overcome those obstacles. A sports drama about hope, hard work, and perseverance.