Give Out Girls is a fresh new sitcom about the stories and secrets of a gang of four girls, two guys and their boss who work in the world of promotions. Being ignored or verbally abused is just part of the job for these girls as they vie to become the all important top seller of the day. Give Out Girls follows the team as they are let loose flogging dodgy goods in even dodgier locations, whilst injecting as much mischief into the day as they can to make it pass as quickly as possible.