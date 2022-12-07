Not Available

Give us a Break

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Created by Geoff McQueen, the show revolves around the relationship between Micky Noades (Lindsay) and his brother-in-law Mo (McGann). Though Micky and Mo do not warm to each other naturally, to say the least, there is a recognition from both men that, unfortunately, they need each other. Micky is a self-styled promoter, sure of his expertise in his field but, somewhat inconveniently, lacking an act to promote. Mo is a snooker player of great ability, but not a star yet. Will the two men help each other realise their dreams, or will they simply get on each other's nerves?

