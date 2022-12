Not Available

13 years ago, the Abe family moved to a town in the suburbs, surrounded by nature. The Abe family consists of their French father Toma, his Japanese wife Mikiko and their beautiful daughter Yuko. They appear like the perfect family. Mikiko managed to get her daughter Yuko to take part in a CM audition and she was picked by Murano, director of the advertising agency. Yuko is now in show business.