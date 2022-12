Not Available

For the first time ever the world’s top gadget site, Gizmodo, blasts its way onto TV with their irreverent technological expertise. Gizmodo’s team of tech-obsessed hosts test the latest gadgets in outrageous, adrenaline-charged and sometimes dangerous ways. Whether they’re street luge racing, sumo wrestling or parachuting with their top picks, our team is on a mission to find out which of their picks make the cut – and which ones fall to pieces.