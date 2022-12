Not Available

Within the old school building of a certain high school, is the clubroom of the GJ (Good Job) Club, into which Shinomiya Kyouya finds himself forcibly conscripted. The other members are: Mao, the short and egotistical president; Megumi, Mao's sister who's as generous as an angel; Shion, a genius lacking in common sense; and Kirara, who is perpetually hungry.