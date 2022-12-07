Not Available

Under the motto "If they can do it, so can we ! " the ordinary TV viewers Henry and Bibi Vogeljazz decide to get a TV show of their own. The show is made in the Vogeljazz home and was recorded in front of a live audience at the Lorensberg theatre in Gothenburg, Sweden. The show spoofs other TV shows and the type of guests and features they usually have. Many more or less strange and funny guests enter the Vogeljazz home, including "The man who does absolutely nothing" and also a spoof of the Three Tenors. Twice in each episode (6 episodes in total) the Vogeljazz couple offers us a "glimpse out in the world", which means sketches, comic music videos etc filmed outside the Vogeljazz home. These "glimpses out in the world" segments also have two reoccuring characters: Mr Q, who only has one purpose with his life: to manage to make people laugh with his more or less funny one-liners, and Pacman...