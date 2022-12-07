Not Available

Master pâtissier, Eric Lanlard, is back to make more gloriously glam puddings in Glamour Puds on Channel 4 Renowned patisserie chef, Eric Lanlard, owner of celebrity favourite Cake Boy boutique in south west London, returns for a new series celebrating the world’s most glamorous desserts. Eric examines the legacy of Marie-Antoine Careme, the world’s first celebrity chef. Eric visits Michel Roux Jnr at his Michelin-starred restaurant Le Gavroche. They discuss Careme’s influence on patisserie and how he became famous cooking for Napoleon, Tsar Alexander and the Prince Regent. Eric cooks Michel a traditional Careme dessert, hoping Michel will put it on the specials for dinner that night. Eric then re-creates five incredible Careme-style edible centre-pieces, decorated with petit fours, for a dinner party in London. Recipes on the show include a chocolate fondant with orange sauce, and Vacherine Glace, a frozen meringue with cream, ice cream and berries.