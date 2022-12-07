Not Available

The three-part series Glamour's Golden Age explored the cultural transformation of Britain. Travel, increasingly luxurious by air and by sea, and the burgeoning presence of the motor car in Britain's cities influenced architects, artists and designers, including the pioneering Art Deco ceramicist Clarice Cliff, who reflected the sleek, speedy, streamlined forms into her designs. London's Bright Young Things, celebrated and demonised in their own time, were immortalised in the work of Cecil Beaton, Evelyn Waugh and Nancy Mitford. And the Sirens of the silver screen, no longer silent, came to influence not just the fashions of the times but the attitudes and behaviour of the audiences.