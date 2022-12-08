Glass Castle

Not Available

Jung Min Joo is a woman from a very tough family background. Her mother had three children with three different fathers. However, she overcomes this in order to become a news announcer. When she first meets Kim Joon Sung, she is annoyed with his continued courtship of her. Eventually, Min Joo marries Joon Sung and her life changes. Her aspirations of becoming a great reporter are put on hold while she copes to her new life as the second daughter-in-law of a rich and influential chaebol family.