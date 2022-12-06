Glass Fleet

Not Available

In the far future, in a closed cosmic space, the human beings are living in urban type space ships called territory ships. The religion people believe in says that the planet is the place full of dirties, and they are faithful to the doctrine, and they don’t want to set foot in the planet. The territory ship consists of tens or hundreds of units few kilo meters cubic, and each unit is a territory itself. Their area represents the power of the land lord. When the load marries or succeeds to the territory, the ships stick together to make a big territory. On the contrary, when several children succeeds to the territory, a ship is divided into several urbane ships. The land lords have been fighting each other for their territory to show their power. Meanwhile, the big power that tries to swallow the whole universe as well as the human begins to encroach on the world. Do they have the future? Why do they living in such a closed world?