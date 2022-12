Not Available

Her father passed away very early and her mother lives and works in a crowded Chinese restaurant. Kitajima Maya, a 13-year old girl, has to carry the burden of making ends meet as she fights against her ill fate. However, she is able to overcome the trials and tribulations in her life with her passion and enthusiasm. She happens to encounter the reclusive actress Tsukikage who decides to train and mould her into the foremost actress of her generation.