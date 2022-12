Not Available

In this moving Korean television miniseries about family and fate, Hyun-ju Kim and Ji-ho Kim play orphaned sisters Yoon-hee and Tae-hee, who are suddenly separated at a crowded market and raised apart from that day forward. With radically different paths in store for them, Yoon suffers amnesia and is adopted by a cruel family, while Tae is found by her prosperous grandfather and raised in wealth and opportunity.