There are rumors of a conspiracy called the Global Frequency. A group of spies, experts, and ordinary people... Assembled and led by the enigmatic Miranda Zero, the Global Frequency organization recruits experts of all sorts - from detectives and particle physicists to acrobats and historians - and ties them together with wireless communications gizmos and the support of hacker Aleph. They save us from the threats that no one else sees or understands. Scenarios that are too secret, too bizarre or too morally difficult for the cops, the government or the military to handle. The Global Frequency is real.