The GOMTV Global StarCraft II League (or GSL for short) is a large tournament-based League held on location in South Korea and holds multiple events each year. Having started in late August 2010, the league was first step towards a professional league in South Korea for StarCraft II. The event is broadcast 3 nights a week (Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday) on GOMTV. [1] The Team League is broadcast the remaining 2 weekdays. (Thursday and Friday)