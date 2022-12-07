Not Available

A Modern Day Trek in the Footsteps of Marco Polo. The Silk Road Adventure was an amazing 53-day journey spanning 12,000 kilometers from Istanbul, Turkey to Xian, China. GlobeRiders Producer Sterling Noren captured over 80 hours of HD (High-Definition) video of Helge and the tour's Riders as they followed the roads and tracks of the ancient traders and their caravans. The Silk Road Adventure embarked from Istanbul, Turkey, made its way across Turkey into Georgia, then Azerbaijan. In Baku, the group boarded a freight tanker ferry for the voyage across the Caspian Sea, making landfall in Turkmenistan. Continuing eastward, the riders made their way through Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan, finally entering northwestern China via the Organs pass, and from there, they completed the ride across the vast expanses of the Gobi to Xi an, city of the Terra Cotta Warriors, and terminus of the Silk Road.