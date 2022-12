Not Available

Announced as part of the program of "Global Tuesday," the Globe reporter first aired on April 3, 1973, at 23h. The program was intended to examine in depth the major national and international news events of the month, which, as a matter of time, could not be detailed in the newscast. The debut program was very different topics: elections in Argentina, Uruguay and Chile, the revolt of the Oglala Sioux Indians, Emerson Fittipaldi and samba.