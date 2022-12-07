Gloria (2010)

Not Available

Gloria is an intense tale of people who are fiercely devoted to surviving their rough lives, focusing in particular on the life of a nightclub singer, Na Jin Jin, who braves the difficulties of her work to provide for her mentally handicapped older sister, Jin Joo. She finds an unwavering source of strength and support from her loyal childhood friend, Ha Dong Ah, a third-rate gangster with a big heart. Jin Jin also meets a potential love interest in Lee Kang Suk, the president of Double Sharp Entertainment, who has his own problems to face as the illegitimate son of an entrepreneur.