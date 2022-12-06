Glory Days

Not Available

Welcome to Glory, the Island of Happiness. Well, that's what the billboard says anyway. The seemingly idyllic small island town in the Pacific Northwest is a breeding ground for eerie events, bizarre happenings and peculiar inhabitants where truth is often stranger than fiction, and sometimes even deadly. Eddie Cahill plays Mike Dolan, a one-hit-wonder novelist who returns to his Pacific Northwest home town to do some sleuthing into the community's strange goings-on. The latest effort by "Scream" scribe and Dawson's Creek creator Kevin Williamson infuses the tried-and-true mystery-thriller formula with some of the elements that made his horror film a blockbuster---slick visuals, an attractive cast and a self-aware sense of humor.