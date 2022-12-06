Not Available

Glory Days

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Outerbanks Entertainment

Welcome to Glory, the Island of Happiness. Well, that's what the billboard says anyway. The seemingly idyllic small island town in the Pacific Northwest is a breeding ground for eerie events, bizarre happenings and peculiar inhabitants where truth is often stranger than fiction, and sometimes even deadly. Eddie Cahill plays Mike Dolan, a one-hit-wonder novelist who returns to his Pacific Northwest home town to do some sleuthing into the community's strange goings-on. The latest effort by "Scream" scribe and Dawson's Creek creator Kevin Williamson infuses the tried-and-true mystery-thriller formula with some of the elements that made his horror film a blockbuster---slick visuals, an attractive cast and a self-aware sense of humor.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images