Glory Hounds

Not Available

When Osama Bin Laden was killed, a military working dog was part of the team on the ground, working alongside his handler to help capture him. Tens of thousands of military service men and women risk their lives in Afghanistan every day. Serving beside these heroes are approximately 600 military working dogs (MWDs), whose sole purpose is to protect soldiers and innocent civilians. These specialized dogs are highly trained to do what no man or technology can. The military relies on the dogs' keen, canine sense of smell to sniff out, locate and signal for explosive devices and to track insurgents.