Gloves Come Off is a Hong Kong television action drama produced by TVB under executive producer Marco Law. A costume fitting was held on 29 March 2011 at Tseung Kwan O TVB City Studio One at 12:30PM. A worship ceremony was then held on 28 April 2011 at Tseung Kwan O TVB City Studio 12 at 2:00PM where filming began. Filming ended in July. The first episode was aired on April 16, 2012 on the TVB Jade channel, simultaneously with TVB's overseas partners and affiliates.