In 'Glow up: The Next Dutch Make-Up Star', presented by Roxeanne Hazes, ten promising make-up talents compete in an exciting competition. Each episode they have to prove themselves again and show the most beautiful, most special and technically challenging make-up creations. Their work is judged by two renowned make-up artists, Nikkie de Jager and Pernell Kusmus, who are assisted every episode by a changing guest jury member, appropriate to the theme of that week. The two worst performing candidates of the episode get one last chance in the thrilling Face-Off. Every episode the curtain falls for one of them. At the end of the competition, the best make-up artist remains who can call himself The Next Dutch Make-Up Star and also wins € 15,000 and a talent contract with the famous agency House of Orange.