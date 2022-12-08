Not Available

Glue

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Eleven Films

Overton is a tiny Village in the English countryside. Farming is its bread-and-butter. Race-horses are its beating heart. But beyond the rolling hills and behind the stable doors lies a green and not-so-pleasant land - When the body of a local teenage boy is found underneath the wheels of a tractor, the villagers in this remote community - his friends - are forced to open up their world and watch their secrets spill out. Secrets that will change their particular brand of country life forever.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images