Overton is a tiny Village in the English countryside. Farming is its bread-and-butter. Race-horses are its beating heart. But beyond the rolling hills and behind the stable doors lies a green and not-so-pleasant land - When the body of a local teenage boy is found underneath the wheels of a tractor, the villagers in this remote community - his friends - are forced to open up their world and watch their secrets spill out. Secrets that will change their particular brand of country life forever.