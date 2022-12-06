Not Available

Keith Andes played Keith Granville, a successful lawyer in Los Angeles. He was crazy about his wife,Glynis, played by Glynis Johns, the Welsh actress with the incredible, throaty voice. Glynis was a mystery writer, and her penchant for mysteries and her active imagination often got her into trouble, especially when she tried to help Keith with one of his cases (often without his knowledge). She was usually aided in this by Chick Rogers, the superintendent of their apartment building, who happened to be a retired police officer. Generally speaking, Glynis and Chick would discuss a recent crime in the news and be convinced they knew 'who done it'(and usually did), then they would run off to prove it. Glynis never wanted Keith to find out but he always did, and had to come to her rescue. This delightful comedy aired Wed. nights for only 4 months before it was cancelled.