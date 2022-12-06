Not Available

GMTV

Welcome to the GMTV guide at TV Tome. GMTV is now in its 15th Year and airs on ITV1 6am-9.25am 7 days a week. It brings you up to date with the mornings latest news and views. With real-life stories, celebrity exclusives, tv reviews and more. GMTV is made up of 3 segments Monday-Thursday excluding half terms and school holidays. The segments are: GMTV Newshour (6am-7am) GMTV Today (7am-8.35am) LK Today (8.35am-9.25am)(Replaced with extra GMTV Today during school Holidays) Fridays GMTV is made up of 3 segments. The segments are: GMTV Newshour (6am-7am) GMTV Today (7am-8.35am) Entertainment Today (8.35am-9.25am) Saturday morning GMTV is from 6am-9.25am Toonattik what is 'Diggin'It' and 'Up on the Roof' put together with some added new series. Sundays GMTV is made up of 2 segments. The Segments are: The Sunday Programme (6am-7.30am) Toonattik (7.30am-9.25am) All information provided by Tom Southwell

