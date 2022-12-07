Go! Anpanman

Not Available

Anpanman is a superhero who dedicates himself to the cause of justice, aiding the plight of unfortunate souls. Anpanman will go anywhere to help anyone in trouble, to drive away villains, and to save people from starvation by allowing them to eat his face. What? Let his face be eaten? No need to worry. His face is made with sweet anpan (bread filled with bean jam), hence the name Anpanman. Anpanman's very life depends on allowing others to eat, and once eaten, Anpanman can restore himself endlessly. He does not look handsome or strong, but he never fears any adventure and is continuously flying to aid the hungry people and the children with difficulties. Anpanman is the hero of the new age, glowing with friendship, endeavour and justice.