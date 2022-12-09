Go Back Couple

Choi Ban Do and Ma Jin Joo are both 38-years-old and a married couple. Choi Ban Do has been burdened with being the breadwinner and Ma Jin Joo is a housewife with low self-esteem. Even though they loved each other when they married, they now hate each other. They both regret marrying at such a young age. The couple travel through time and find themselves as 20-year-old university students, when they met for the first time.
|Son Ho-jun
|Choi Ban-Do
|Jang Na-ra
|Ma Jin-Joo
|Han Bo-Reum
|Yoon Bo-Reum
|Heo Jung-min
|An Jae-Woo
|Jang Ki-Yong
|Jung Nam-Gil
|Ko Bo-Gyeol
|Min Seo-Young
