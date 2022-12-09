Not Available

Go Back Couple

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Korean Broadcasting System (KBS)

Choi Ban Do and Ma Jin Joo are both 38-years-old and a married couple. Choi Ban Do has been burdened with being the breadwinner and Ma Jin Joo is a housewife with low self-esteem. Even though they loved each other when they married, they now hate each other. They both regret marrying at such a young age. The couple travel through time and find themselves as 20-year-old university students, when they met for the first time.

Cast

Son Ho-junChoi Ban-Do
Jang Na-raMa Jin-Joo
Han Bo-ReumYoon Bo-Reum
Heo Jung-minAn Jae-Woo
Jang Ki-YongJung Nam-Gil
Ko Bo-GyeolMin Seo-Young

View Full Cast >

Images