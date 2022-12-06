Not Available

Nick Jr. introduces GO, DIEGO, GO, an animated play-along series starring DORA THE EXPLORER's cousin, Diego Marquez, an eight-year-old rough and tumble action-adventure hero with an intense love of nature and the animals around him. Diego takes viewers on high stakes animal rescue missions while encouraging them to jump, clap, cheer and speak in English and Spanish each step of the way. Diego is joined by his 11-year-old sister Alicia, along with a loving group of loyal animal friends who will encourage kids to use scientific thinking and investigative strategies to help the animal in trouble. The series is created and exec produced by Chris Gifford (DORA THE EXPLORER) and Valerie Walsh (DORA THE EXPLORER).